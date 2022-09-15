Urban resort was the theme of Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which took place this morning at 10 AM in Manhattan, near the West Village

Urban resort was the theme of Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which took place this morning at 10 AM in Manhattan, near the West Village. With a runway that juxtaposed the sleekness of the city with greenery inspired by a resort getaway, the show celebrated the fusion of urbanity and nature.

“Urban resort to me is the best of both worlds, it’s the luxury and sleek elegance of city life with the laid-back glamour you find in the best resorts,” says Michael Kors. “This collection uses a lot of elements that you normally find on holiday—lots of white, lots of bareness, soft caftans, bare strippy sandals—mixed with the crisp tailoring and polish you need in an urban environment.”

Balancing city rigor with relaxed resort allure, the runway included everything from sarongs and caftans to sharply tailored suits and Chesterfield coats. A palette of crisp white, graphic black, tropical lime and bold poppy is balanced by soft tones of pearl, silver, dune and gold. Movement and light are accentuated by romantic fringe, high-shine sequins and liquid fabrics, juxtaposed with architectural silhouettes and sculptural jewelry. The result is a wardrobe that celebrates the body and works in every destination around the world.

Acoustic covers of songs including “Killing Me Softly” and “Bolero” transported the audience as models including Bella Hadid, Mica Argañaraz, Adut Akech, Rianne Van Rompaey, Carmen Kass, Alton Mason, Mariacarla Boscono, Paloma Elsesser and more walked the palm-lined runway. A special floor-to-ceiling window area allowed the public to view the runway show from 10th Avenue. Inspired by Michael’s belief that “a city street is the ultimate runway,” the runway extended onto 10th Avenue, where the models made their final walks in front of 25 students from the Fashion Institute of Technology, Michael’s alma mater.

Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens were among the A-list front row, which also included Matilde Gioli, Suki Waterhouse, Emilia Jones and more.

