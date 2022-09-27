PRADA Fall Winter 2022 2023 Menswear Show

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear fashion show

The Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear fashion show. The collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presents a sequence of realities

The Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear fashion show was held on September 22, 2022 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

The collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presents a sequence of realities – reflections, refractions, observations. Acts of reality.

For the show, Prada invites the viewpoint of film director Nicolas Winding Refn to conceive an experience around the collection. Entailing an immersive installation and the runway show’s physical environs in collaboration with AMO, it is an opportunity for observation and intersection between two creative spheres, an expansion.

The post-show dinner, in presence of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, was held at Ristorante Torre, Milan. Guests included Sheila Atim, Michaela Coel, Avani Gregg, Katherine Langford, Lashana Lynch, Lorde, Bruna Marquezine, Pieter Mulier, Mei Nagano, Kiara Nirghin, Storm Reid, Manu Rios, Hunter Schafer, Sana from Twice, Diana Silvers, Kim Taeri, Nicolas Winding Refn, Letitia Wright, among the others.

