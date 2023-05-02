Ferrari Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

The new Ferrari collection breaks away from the narrative references explored in recent seasons to recount and elevate the visions, ambitions and emotions that revolve around the Prancing Horse universe of values. While the first fashion show cited the aesthetic codes of the automotive world, setting them in the context of the assembly lines in Maranello, and whereas the second chapter saw the brand landing in Milan with a high-tech and futuristic approach, Ferrari’s third fashion show is staged at the Teatro Lirico in Milan as a symbolic place for representing the stories of man, and as a metaphor for the brand’s human component.

Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Through a constantly evolving ethical and aesthetic language, Creative Director Rocco Iannone chooses to narrate the dream. This is a dream that Enzo Ferrari made possible and tangible through the milestones, successes and memorable goals achieved as a result of the values that continue to guide the brand in all its expressions. A dream that encapsulates feelings of self-expression, of passion and freedom, of a constant drive towards that which is extraordinary and incredible. Because it is from dreams that new worlds, new stories and new inspirations are conceived, such as those evoked in the art movie “The Dream of Dreamers” with a feminine perspective that stems from the creative conversation between Iannone and the Italian-Canadian photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.

MIX

Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

The season’s inspiration is reflected in a consistent and refined evolution of Ferrari’s style codes. Innovation and material research advance together with fusion to project the wardrobe into a free dimension where mixes and contrasts become an expression of contemporary aesthetics. Tailoring, workwear and racing coexist in the same collection, expressing the different souls of Ferrari. While the brand’s iconic silhouettes are renewed and reinvented to continue the previous season’s experimentation, new elements and lines infuse the look with a distinctive yet casual, cool and relaxed tone.

PALETTE

Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

Just like the styles, shapes and textures, the colours also blend in a coherent and harmonious rhythm, punctuated by groupings of sophisticated monochromes and vibrant patterns. The primary colours of Rosso Le Mans and Giallo Modena are interpreted in their purity, individually addressed but framed by fresh, summery nuances such as light blue, khaki and earthy shades. The graphic motifs range from the visual impact of camouflage to original brush-effect dyes, once again recalling the concept of mixing. The unusual camo print stylises the pop vibe and iconography of Los Angeles through the intense, almost mimetic shades of Californian palm trees.

MATERIALS

Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

The sartorial code explores the naturality of mixes by combining fine fabrics and workwear-derived materials, redefined and enhanced via thorough research into surfaces, processing techniques and refined finishes. Silk, cotton, jacquard wool, jersey and glove leather are combined and alternated throughout the season while maintaining a focus on high-quality Italian craftsmanship. Denim is transformed into an artist’s canvas using an ozone-based illuminating process, while the stitched embroideries are made from a selection of screws and bolts—the same ones used in the assembly of engines— which in this case are sewn together with shiny stones. In addition to creative reinterpretation, Ferrari continues its commitment to current social and environmental issues, advocating the use of low-impact materials and treatments, and working exclusively with certified partners and suppliers who adhere to the major international sustainability standards.

SILHOUETTES

Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

The silhouettes are precise, definitive and at the same time fluid in their fit and layering. The volumes and cuts that have played a special role since the first collection are still present and continue to be transformed through skilful interventions that respect and update Ferrari’s lexicon without ever distorting it. These include the suit, the symbolic garment that more than any other represents the synthesis of performance, style and lifestyle by re-imagining the classic racing garment through the softness of leather, striking colours and metal details with the exclusive ruthenium Chassis finish. The idea of fluidity is expressed in an ultra-sophisticated mix of seemingly opposing elements: oversized dimensions are combined with slim, linear cuts modelled on the anatomy of the body.

Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy of Ferrari

The pop shirt is worn over darted trousers, the tailored blazer over a knitted cardigan, the shirt dress under a man’s jacket, and the nappa leather waistcoat is worn as a dress or as a waistcoat. Masculine and feminine aspects converge in an open, unconventional dimension in which garments convey different meanings depending on the wearer. The same approach is repeated in the conception of accessories and leather goods, broadening the proposal through new shapes, materials and colours.