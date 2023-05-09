Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas

Rochas Spring Summer 2023

Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior new Bandana Motif

WOMEN’S PREFALL 2023 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN’S PREFALL 2023 SHOW

STELLA McCARTNEY SPRING 2023 READY-TO-WEAR

STELLA McCARTNEY SPRING 2023 READY-TO-WEAR

Trendystyle | FASHION | DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C’EST DIOR

DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C’EST DIOR

The latest addition to the House’s leather goods collections, the C’est Dior bag, reveals a singular design where timeless elegance and ultra-contemporary audacity meet

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C'EST DIOR
DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C’EST DIOR

The latest addition to the House’s leather goods collections, the C’est Dior bag, reveals a singular design where timeless elegance and ultra-contemporary audacity meet. Distinguished by its softened lines and refined details, such as the adjustable chain allowing a hand or shoulder carry, this exclusive bag comes in three sizes: small, medium and large.

Available in different shades – black, latte or cognac – a leather version features the initials of the founding-couturier, reinvented in a virtuoso play of reliefs. Reflecting the savoir-faire of the Ateliers, this emblematic signature adorns a delicate gold clasp as well. Irresistible, the C’est Dior also exists dressed in the iconic Dior Oblique jacquard fabric and in raffia-effect fiber punctuated with macrocannage or marinière motifs.

DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C'EST DIOR
DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C’EST DIOR

An object of desire, in tribute to the ever-renewed creativity of the House of Dior, to be discovered in stores now.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Ferrari Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
MIU MIU SPRING SUMMER 2023

MIU MIU SPRING SUMMER 2023

Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas

Rochas Spring Summer 2023

CHANEL. The Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready to Wear show - Photo Copyright CHANEL

CHANEL. The Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready to Wear show

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection - Photo courtesy of Dsquared2

DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Co-ed Collection

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com