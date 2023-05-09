The latest addition to the House’s leather goods collections, the C’est Dior bag, reveals a singular design where timeless elegance and ultra-contemporary audacity meet

DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C’EST DIOR

The latest addition to the House’s leather goods collections, the C’est Dior bag, reveals a singular design where timeless elegance and ultra-contemporary audacity meet. Distinguished by its softened lines and refined details, such as the adjustable chain allowing a hand or shoulder carry, this exclusive bag comes in three sizes: small, medium and large.

Available in different shades – black, latte or cognac – a leather version features the initials of the founding-couturier, reinvented in a virtuoso play of reliefs. Reflecting the savoir-faire of the Ateliers, this emblematic signature adorns a delicate gold clasp as well. Irresistible, the C’est Dior also exists dressed in the iconic Dior Oblique jacquard fabric and in raffia-effect fiber punctuated with macrocannage or marinière motifs.

An object of desire, in tribute to the ever-renewed creativity of the House of Dior, to be discovered in stores now.