Fendi spring/summer 2026: a future summer in motion – Photo courtesy of FENDI

An imagined summer unfolds through the Fendi lens for spring/summer 2026, where desire becomes legible in melodic geometries of colour. Landscapes shimmer and shift, sensuality takes centre stage, and Silvia Venturini Fendi explores optical games of weightless forms with a poetic, deliberate hand.

“It’s a feeling of lightness and colour meeting romantic elegance,” Venturini Fendi explains. “Not a single definition, but a fluidity between everyday life and exceptional craftsmanship. Simple gestures that conceal complexity. That duality has always fascinated me.” It is precisely this tension—between ease and intricacy, softness and structure—that defines the season.

A kaleidoscope of form and colour

Set within a scenography conceived by Marc Newson, a pixelated chromatic field ripples behind Fendi’s essential silhouettes. Archetypes are transcended, transformed, and gently subverted. Vivid tones carve measured volumes that wrap the body in airy expressions of fullness and void. The familiar is “Fendi-fied”: deconstructed and reconstructed to play with intimacy, inside and out. Rigour dissolves into delicacy, while textures—structured, transparent, luminous—are engineered for urban adventures.

A shared dialogue resonates between the women’s and men’s collections. Braces meet corsetry; coloured tabs trace jackets and frame skirts. Impressionist florals bloom across iridescent layers, embroidered as dew-kissed daisies or sculpted into playful “sunny side flowers.” Soft tailoring intertwines with sportswear through zips, drawstrings and reversible constructions, animated by a delicious palette of saturated hues.

Here, colour is both balm and shock therapy: a joyful jolt of energy. Crisp white gives way to solar yellows, turquoise and vermilion, bubblegum pinks and corals, alongside earthy neutrals. Contrasting panels, two-tone jerseys, perforated leathers and transparent jacquards shape a relaxed, modular wardrobe designed to conceal and reveal at will.

Nonchalant elegance, fluid identities

Ballooned hems, cropped blazers and generous cotton coats express the season’s insouciant elegance, echoed by organza collars and gathered cuffs on bombers or tiered skirts with a mermaid flick. The men’s shirt is endlessly reimagined—as a tuxedo-front blouse, an irregularly pleated mini, or a streamlined shirt dress. Masculine and feminine merge in a tactile interplay of sheer organza, crochet polos, knitted silk twinsets and technical jumpsuits with soft panels.

Celebrating the house’s savoir-faire, glossy disc embroideries recall polka dots and perforations; tiny painted bouquets dance across cartoon-like floral guipure. Daisy and interlaced motifs enliven shearling and plush coats, infusing them with a graphic nostalgia that feels both ironic and tender.

Accessories with wit and lightness

Accessories for spring/summer 2026 amplify innovation and irony through texture, volume and 3D applications. Strung like pearls on a necklace, the new Fendi Collier bag appears as a gathered pouch suspended from a jewel-like handle with FF details. The Fendi Hobo, edged in Selleria leather, plays with a sliding leather pompom. The Baguette and the supple Fendi Spy return in braided silk knit, while new Peekaboo iterations are adorned inside or out with transparent beaded floral cages, sequin-embroidered pockets or basket-woven leather.

Spacious and deconstructed, the new trapezoidal Fendi Way arrives in suede and leather in bold colours, illuminated by minimal finishes. On the feet, the sculpted Fendi Arco slingback sandals—with their curved block heels—stand out through technical knit inserts, leather cords and chains, alongside lattice-work loafers and feather-light men’s lace-ups.

Jewellery designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi adds a playful Midas touch: filigree gold bracelets, gold-and-enamel pendants, enamelled ear cuffs and coral-toned FF earrings. Cat-eye aviator sunglasses, finished with leather pompom charms, complete the look with irreverent glamour.

A Roman soundtrack

Reflecting the multigenerational cast on the runway, a bespoke soundtrack by Frédéric Sanchez reworks iconic moments of Italian cinema into a “pixelated stroll” through the streets of Rome. Legendary voices—Marcello Mastroianni, Anna Magnani, Anouk Aimée, Alain Delon—intertwine with Italian opera and electronic experiments by Scanner and Matthias Schubert, grounding this future summer in a deeply emotional sense of place.