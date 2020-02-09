Paying tribute to Monsieur Dior’s infinite curiosity and dreams of escape, the House unveils DiorTravel, a luggage line designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Combining elegance and functionality, the collection includes a suitcase and backpack adorned with the “Christian Dior” signature. These new essentials, each adorned with the camouflage motif or the Dior Oblique canvas, can also be personalized thanks to the ABCDior service, making them all the more unique. Matching luggage labels, a vanity case, a jewelry pouch and an elegant travel case for perfume complete the collection, an ode to travel according to Dior.
Dior presents the DiorTravel Collection
Valentino Men’s Collection Spring/Summer 2020
As the journey changes the traveler, readdressing habits, gestures and views, so the act of dressing gains a lighthearted absent-mindedness: a straw hat on the head, Valentino Garavani Rockrunner Plus sneakers…
Bottega Veneta Shoes: THE BV LIDO
The BV Lido is presented in the colors of the season – from lively tones of blue, Indigo purple and bright red, the more neutral shades of white and Cipria nude pink.
ZUHAIR MURAD COUTURE SPRING-SUMMER 2020 – FÉMININES SACRÉES
Nefertiti, Nefertari, Isis or Berenice: for his Couture Spring-Summer 2020 collection, Zuhair Murad pays homage to Egyptian queens who left a mark on history by their beauty and power. Using…
FENDI Women’s Spring/Summer 2020 Advertising Campaign
British photographer Nick Knight captures for the first time in the FENDI Advertising Campaign the most eclectic essence of the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection by Silvia Venturini Fendi, through his luscious and experimental style in his London Studio.