Dior presents the DiorTravel Collection

DIORTRAVEL COLLECTION

Paying tribute to Monsieur Dior’s infinite curiosity and dreams of escape, the House unveils DiorTravel, a luggage line designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Combining elegance and functionality, the collection includes a suitcase and backpack adorned with the “Christian Dior” signature. These new essentials, each adorned with the camouflage motif or the Dior Oblique canvas, can also be personalized thanks to the ABCDior service, making them all the more unique. Matching luggage labels, a vanity case, a jewelry pouch and an elegant travel case for perfume complete the collection, an ode to travel according to Dior.