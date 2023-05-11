MIU MIU SPRING SUMMER 2023

MIU MIU SPRING SUMMER 2023

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW - Photo Courtesy of Prada

PRADA FALL/WINTER 2023 MENSWEAR SHOW – LET’S TALK ABOUT CLOTHES

FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

No. 21 SPRING SUMMER 2023 WOMEN’S COLLECTION - THE LOVERS - Photo courtesy of N21

No. 21 SPRING SUMMER 2023 WOMEN’S COLLECTION – THE LOVERS

Trendystyle | FASHION | CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection

CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection

CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection. The time has come for the Cruise 2023/24 collection to unfold the multiple facets of its colourful, joyful and elegant world. From the glamour of

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL

Los Angeles and a legendary studio at nightfall. Together, fashion and cinema lead us into a waking dream, nourished by an energetic invitation to step into the spotlight and never leave the dance floor. The time has come for the Cruise 2023/24 collection to unfold the multiple facets of its colourful, joyful and elegant world. From the glamour of the 1920s and 30s to the rhythm of the 1970s and 80s: the decades take centre stage, with smiles on their faces.

“Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports and roller skating, between the dream on one hand and what you want to wear on the other, it’s all a question of balance,” says Virginie Viard.

CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL

Rhinestone-covered mini-shorts and jumpsuits, embroidered bustier and little tank tops, 1960s-inspired suits, bathrobes and casual pyjamas, 1930s-style shoes and their disco variations, crêpe de chine and terrycloth, swimsuits, wrap-around tops, legwarmers and evening dresses: it’s all about the collective imagination as the history and codes of CHANEL join the dance.

CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL

A burst of vitality is transcribed in a multicoloured palette carefully balanced between the timeless House colours, pastel shades and new flamboyant tones. Beyond the emblematic white and black, there are nuances of pink – so dear to the Artistic Director – as well as gold, evoking cinema’s halcyon age, its empress-like actresses, the bright lights of the projectors that illuminate them and the eternal Californian sunshine.

CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL

This scintillating energy at the heart of the collection is imbued in fabrics, embroideries and prints. It takes a lead role expressed through a range of motifs, from the most geometric to the most figurative: gold squares, black and gold chevrons, disco balls, milkshakes and roller skates in a spirit favoured by Karl Lagerfeld, splendid coconut palms and sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. It also radiates through various accessories where rhinestones, ombré shading and metallic leathers take pride of place.

CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection - Copyright CHANEL
CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection – Copyright CHANEL

“The idea is to offer a breath of fresh air, a voyage, a light-hearted and happy fantasy,” concludes Virginie.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

DIOR PRESENTS ITS NEW ICONIC BAG: C’EST DIOR

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai

CHANEL - The Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection - Photo courtesy of CHANEL

CHANEL – The Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection

FENDI Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2023 - Photo Courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Womenswear Autumn / Winter 2023 2024

Fendi Man Collection Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of FENDI

Fendi Man Collection Autumn Winter 2023 2024

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com