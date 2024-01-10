Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign - Photo courtesy of Miu Miu

Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign

CHANEL - The Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection - Photo courtesy of CHANEL

CHANEL – The Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear fashion show

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear fashion show

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE AUTUMN WINTER 2023/24 COLLECTION - Photo courtesy of ISSEY MIYAKE

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE AUTUMN WINTER 2023/24 COLLECTION

Trendystyle | FASHION | Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show

In the AW23 collection dresses and bags are presented as a graphic, multicoloured, tapestry. Black and brown contrast embroideries…

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

In the AW23 collection dresses and bags are presented as a graphic, multicoloured, tapestry. Black and brown contrast embroideries on a leather skirt and matching jacket. Renaissance-inspired silhouettes, innovative fabrications and unexpected materials.

A puffer cape coat with ruching along the seams is made from recycled nylon. An off-the-shoulder dress cut above the knee with bishop sleeves is cut from Nappa leather—a modernist, graphic take on the Renaissance. The use of black and white contrasting fabrics accentuates the heart-shaped waists and high necklines of dresses, imbuing these historic references with a contemporary aesthetic.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Lower-impact wool gauze—a Chloé pillar fabric—delivers a subtle statement of feminine power with its ethereal quality and is used in a range of garments including capes and long dresses.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Renaissance architecture inspired a multitude of fabrications that demonstrate the Maison’s savoir-faire. A dégradé pattern of black satin diamonds is handappliquéd onto wool. A graphic material made from thin strips of black, white and yellow fabric is sewn together and is used for coats.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Trousers are assiduously constructed from intricate lattice formations of handinserted leather braids and pintucks. The boundaries of fabric development has been explored. New lace techniques have been developed for a figure-hugging dress to give it stretch and ease for the active woman. An oversized cape dress is knitted from a cashmere and silk ‘faux fur’. The panelling of dresses with horizontal and vertical lines is based on crinoline pattern pieces but engineered on the knitting machine to introduce a sense of Chloé flou and femininity into the knitwear.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

The Marcie, which turns 13 this year, transcends its iconic bag silhouette and is deconstructed into a leather biker jacket and matching trousers as well as loafers. Footwear designs based on the new Raina rainboot’s Bio-based TPU sole are transformed into thigh-high styles with leather uppers. A feminine touch is brought to boyish boots in the form of a golden heel and sandals are adorned with a buckle inspired by the Chloé archives.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

Leather bag designs inspired by Medieval coin purses are carried in hand. The Penelope bag, which debuted in the Summer 2023 collection, comes in box leather, suede patchwork and embellished shearling, and is finished with artisanal touches, such as braided leather and a signature metal coin closure inspired by the Maison’s jewellery archive. A new mini version for AW23 is embellished with a chain.

Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé
Chloé Fall Winter 2023 2024 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Chloé

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men’s Collection

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024

Street style looks at Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Summer 2024 - Photo Charlotte Mesman

Street style looks at Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Summer 2024

Dior Cruise 2024 - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Cruise 2024 Show in Mexico

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 2012 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com