How to do a pony tail with bouffant. Hair stylist Chinatsu explains

Backstage at the Ujoh FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show we met (and interviewed) hair stylist Chinatsu, from Japan, about the hair look for this show. We really love the low pony tails with bouffant she created. Watch the video and read the interview to know more about this cute hairdo. And then… copy the look!

This is what Chinatsu told us:

I just got inspiration from clothes which are very relaxed. For the hairstyle for this Ujoh FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show I used L’Oréal TecniArt Wild Stylers Beach Waves. This product gives the hair a dry texture. After applying the product we made a deep side part and a low pony tail. Then we worked the texture on top of the head and made it quite frizzy. So we used no brush, no comb, I just worked the hair with my hands.

The hair style is very relaxed, but at the same time very interesting, some girls are very strong. We tried to respect the personality of each girl. Some girls have a very strong identity with curls and black hair. In that case we keep the hair like that (in the video you will notice the model with dark curls, for her the hair stylist used the curling iron to make her curls even more beautiful).