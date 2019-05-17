Giuseppe Zanotti. A Dazzling Fall 2019 Preview Introducing the “Croisette Crystal”

For the world’s most famous red carpet, a shoe designed to stand out with elegance, grace and boundless sparkle. Making her debut as part of an exclusive Fall 2019 preview, the new “Croisette Crystal” is a stunning embellished mule named after Cannes’ famous boulevard. Launching in time for the 72nd Festival de Cannes, the black suede beauty features gleaming micro crystal embellishment along its curving straps.

The effect? A sparkling necklace that frames the wearer’s foot and creates a sensual line. “For me, Cannes is the epitome of red carpet elegance,” says Giuseppe Zanotti. “I wanted to create a shoe that could sparkle, dazzle and shine in the most sensual way possible.”

Available as a stiletto, a flat and with a 4 cm block heel, the mule’ finely crafted leather straps are specially designed for maximum comfort.

An early drop from the upcoming Fall 2019 collection, the “Croisette Crystal” will make her star turn before any other style, arriving mid-May exclusively in Giuseppe Zanotti’s Cannes boutique as well as other select Giuseppe Zanotti shops and on giuseppezanotti.com