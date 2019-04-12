FENDI Prefall 2019 Collection

Masculine and feminine. Maximalism and minimalism. Boundaries are blurred to develop a new fashion language, which is highly inclusive and versatile.

For the Prefall 2019 season, FENDI’s creative directors Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi bring the brand’s signature dualities to the next level.

The most authentic tailoring tradition keeps the lineup anchored in ultimate sophistication. References to the graphics of 19th century’s French gates inform patterns and decors, while the prints of Japanese vintage men’s kimonos enhance the Collection’s elegant appeal.

The rigorous, sharp silhouettes are softened by the rich tones of red and beige, icy greys and blues, as well as intense green shades. Exquisite ornaments introduce a quintessentially feminine touch.

Skillfully tailored, slightly elongated blazers, revealing asymmetric lapels and sometimes enriched with fur details at the cuffs and sporty belts, are matched with midi plissé skirts or wide-legged cropped pants.

Outwear gets a hyper luxurious treatment with parkas embellished with precious fox fur collars, mink fur bombers and power coats showing intarsia reproducing the sinuous graphics of antique gates, which are also rendered as jacquards motifs on second-skin knitted dresses.

Shirt jackets, crafted from a wide range of materials, spanning from a high-end nylon with a liquid effect to kid mohair and leather, steal the spotlight. Their practical, mannish appeal is counterbalanced by the sensual lingerie feel of languid silk dresses where men’s kimono patterns are matched with see-trough lace inserts.

The contrast between structured and soft continues in the sculpted frocks where technical jersey is juxtaposed to featherweight lace. The sense of lightness also defines the fluffy knitwear worked in charming color combinations, while the maxi pockets popping up on a color-blocked coat add a utilitarian attitude.

For Prefall 2019, FENDI presents signature styles including Baguette and Peekaboo, in a new unlined Selleria leather version showing the Collection’s innovative tones outside matched with neon hues inside. The chic and lightweight Peekaboo X-Lite, crafted from a rich selection of materials, including suede, is in leather with a vintage glossy effect, while the FF logo is embossed on both leather, velvet and shearling on the legendary Baguette. Its unmistakable metallic closure characterizes FENDI’s new entry, the Kan U, a rectangular structure enriched with a leather strap and a metallic chain. A luxurious exotics range dominates the Collection with a unique nabuck Ostrich version that meets exclusive materials with FENDI’s daring workmanships and creativity.

Debuting on the Spring/Summer 2019 catwalk the FENDI FFreedom Shoes Collection develops into sling backs, sandals, flats and booties defined by squared toes and sculptural heels. Developed in a wide range of options, they span from suede versions in rich tones of purple, green and yellow, in white and brown leather to numbers showing the brand’s iconic FF logo or a patchwork of fabrics inspired by the runway Collection’s micro graphics.

FENDI’s unique artisanal craftsmanship stands out in the selection of Accessories and Small leather goods. The Baguette bag is re-proportioned to create a mini version, as well as a belt bag – both rendered in a myriad of materials, including embossed leather and velvet, as well as shearling. They are also used for the new micro tote bag, while tiny evening clutches are enriched with jewelry-inspired lacquered handles. Utility pockets appear on the mini Mon Trésor bucket bag in Selleria, as well as on the new belt bags. Inspired by the iconic Peekaboo, a new rage of wallets is a luxurious addition to FENDI’s accessories range together with the new sophisticated Peekaboo Clutch. On the wake of the last Spring/Summer 2019 Collection, the Fashion Jewelry is presented in other variations of handcrafted chockers, ear-cuffs and rings with flower decors or zircons and a whole new revamped FFreedom offer with the winged FF on chockers, bracelets, rings and earrings.