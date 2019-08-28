Adapting to the millennial taste of nowadays, the Nano Baguette is a bold fashion statement that mirrors the quality and craftsmanship of…

FENDI NANO BAGUETTE. THE ICONIC BAG GOES TINY

This is not a mini, it’s a Nano Baguette! For the upcoming Fall/Winter season, the iconic Baguette bag designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997 shrinks in a tiny and quirky Nano-sized version.

Perfectly embodying the Maison’s creativity and irony, the Nano Baguette plays with the proportions of the legendary bag whilst staying loyal to its unique style and DNA. Adapting to the millennial taste of nowadays, the Nano Baguette is a bold fashion statement that mirrors the quality and craftsmanship of its regular-sized version, requiring even more attention and eye for detail.

Fun and compact, the Nano Baguette is perfect to carry all essentials and secrets. Extremely versatile, it can be worn in multiple ways: crossbody thanks to the detachable fine chain strap or paired with the other bags with the practical clip and buckle on the back.



The infinite variations of materials – from iconic Selleria leather to precious croco – and colours celebrate the identity and pursue the evolution of the Baguette in the year of its bold comeback.

Available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com starting from September 2019.