Representing the strong femininity of the FENDI woman, the Mini By The Way bag embodies a fresh aesthetic with a bold and cool attitude…

FENDI Mini By The Way. A mini bag with a bold look

Following the latest trend of mini bags, FENDI miniaturizes its By The Way boston bag, re-styling the proportions in a fun, cool version with FENDI statement details that reveal the Maison’s outstanding craftsmanship required for the creation of this irresistible mini bag.

The pure and simple silhouette of the By The Way transforms into a cute mini size, acquiring a more stylish and confident attitude. To be worn crossbody – with the removable mini strap – or carried by hand, the Mini By The Way is a bag that shifts from day to night, effortlessly.

FENDI Mini By The Way. A mini bag with a bold look

Shapes and proportions of the signature boston bag are enriched with FENDI codes. Among them, the rigid tortoiseshell-effect plexiglass handles and gold metal detailing with FF logo add a precious touch. On the front of the Mini By The Way, the FENDI Roma logo is heat pressed or embroidered in tonal shades.

The colours and materials available follow the trends shown on the FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2022 runway. The smooth calf leather version is proposed in classic nuances such as black and dove grey, as well as more playful tones: poppy red, mint green and blush pink. Another cosy declination is crafted from shearling, whose shades remind of the collection palette of navy blue, warm brown and light grey, with a touch of delicate pink.

FENDI Mini By The Way. A mini bag with a bold look

The precious FF tapestry woven fabric that characterises the Autumn/Winter 2022 offer also dresses the Mini By The Way bag. Made on jacquard looms with two types of threads, the resulting material is soft and irregular, with a velvety touch elevating the FF logo with a ton sur ton effect.

Representing the strong femininity of the FENDI woman, the Mini By The Way bag embodies a fresh aesthetic with a bold and cool attitude while maintaining the Maison’s codes.

Available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com starting from September 2022.