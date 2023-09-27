The Paris Fashion Week has kicked off! Take a look at the best street style looks at Dior. We selected for the most beautiful creations for you.

Street style looks at Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Summer 2024 – Photo Charlotte Mesman

The Paris Fashion Week started with a bang with the Dior fashion show. The French fashion house, led creatively by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, had set up a white event hall in the Jardin des Tuileries for the occasion. On this unusually warm September afternoon (September 26), Dior presented its latest fashion collection for summer 2024 there.

Upon arrival at the park, we immediately saw a hedge of excited fans around the barriers hoping to catch a glimpse of famous guests. As always, we pointed our cameras at the fashion crowd that came flooding in. The number of Dior-clad influencers was also large this time. But it was especially the VIPs, including American actress Jenna Ortega (better known as Wednesday Addams from the TV series Wednesday), who caused mass hysteria.

Streetstyle at Dior

The street style looks of the influencers tell you more about the Dior collection for fall winter 2023 2024. The mood is retro. We see many black midi dresses. Calf-length black skirts are worn with bodysuits visible.

The combination of the long flared black skirt with white blazer is particularly beautiful. Black and white is a winning combination for fall winter 2023 2024 anyway. We also see characteristic Dior prints pass by.

Pearl necklaces and Dior bags are star accessories. For shoes we see both high-heeled sandals and sturdy black boots.

Hairstyles and Makeup

Of course, we also took a good look at the hairstyles among the fashion crowd. Gel hairstyles where the hair is styled tightly around the head are still a trend. In the back, the hair is then tied together in a knot or worn in a long braid.

In terms of makeup, we noticed above all that complexions are less matte. Furthermore, there is a return of (cream) blush. So we are again going for a ‘healthy glow’ look, a fresh healthy complexion.

Take a look at our street style photos and get inspired for your winter look (even though the weather during the Dior show was anything but wintery).