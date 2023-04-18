Stella McCartney launches Summer Loving capsule collection

Stella McCartney has launched its first High Summer capsule titled ‘Summer Loving’, a warm-weather edit bringing summertime nostalgia into the now

Stella McCartney has launched its first High Summer capsule titled ‘Summer Loving’, a warm-weather edit bringing summertime nostalgia into the now. Its inspiration began with a beach dress worn by Stella as a child, featuring a naive red-and-white ‘LOVE YOU’ print that is woven throughout the collection. A complete holiday wardrobe, it includes ready-to-wear, swimwear, eyewear and kid’s wear – crafted from 100% responsible materials.

Hearts and ‘I LOVE YOU’ prints playfully blend romance with resort on easy pieces referencing silhouettes and design details from the brand’s most recent collections. Among them are heart-shaped perforations on crisp forest-friendly viscose linen dresses and shorts sets reinterpreting Spring 2023’s rechilding theme, alongside bias-cut organic cotton skirts and dresses pulling from Summer 2023.

Other key looks include airy organic cotton oversized mesh knits, crochet heart bras and jersey staples featuring iced lolly graphics – paired with embroidered denim jackets and cut-offs in classic washes. Kid’s wear revisits selected ready-to-wear and swimwear pieces in mini-me sizes.

Limited-edition raffia basket bags are crafted by female Hadithi Basket Weavers in Kenya as part of the Ethical Fashion Initiative’s Artisan Fashion social enterprise in Sub-Saharan Africa, gainfully employing over 1,000 people – most of whom are women. These skilled artisans are given dignified working conditions and fair pay, respecting international labour laws and human rights. Made from plant-based materials, the beach bags are kinder to the women who made them, our planet and fellow creatures, with vegan Alter Mat straps, lacing and an iconic logo patch.

New also is an oversized organic cotton beach bag in soft beige. It features contrast black Stella McCartney branding along the sides and cruelty-free Alter Mat handles and trims.

The Skyla boot is reimagined for High Summer as a woven natural raffia heeled mule and platform slide, while the Gaia espadrille wedge is seen in crocheted and heart-printed editions. The vegan Loop trainer celebrates the season and love in all its forms with rainbow lacing and logo details.

Raffia bucket hats feature contrast black heart designs, graphically connected to the High Summer capsule’s love story. This continues with heart-shaped raffia charms in plant-based materials.

Swimwear includes halter cut-out styles in romantic red as well as a familiar ‘Smile’ graphic, remixed as a one-piece in recycled nylon. Bio-acetate eyewear made from natural and renewable materials pays homage to Stella McCartney’s iconic Falabella bag, with edgy cat-eye styles featuring chunky temple chains details and pins in gold.

The Stella McCartney High Summer capsule will be available to shop from 12 April in Stella McCartney boutiques, at stellamccartney.com and in selected retailers globally.