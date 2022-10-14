On fine cotton, a swaying leaf motif, giant and graphic. Patterned, illustrated cats imbued with whimsy and love. Surrealist heels that…

Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas

Night on the edge of day. Here, a terrace for dancing. The fountains have stilled. Yet a glow remains; the after-party stretches on. The dew begins to glisten. A silver, iridescent taffeta shimmers in waves. The roses and golden yellows emerge as dawn breaks. A silhouette moves with spontaneity; the dark, draped, transparent volume billows freely. Atop, a sheer black blouson in the crisp air.

This sleepless night pulses with joy. Ruffles, layered, circle higher up the body; ruffles, cascading, descend with drama to the ground. Sculptural dimensions of silk, organza, and fine cotton – poufs from crinolines, flounced sleeves, tiered skirts­ experimental and impossibly light.

In these hours, fresh, artful expressions: explosive fuchsia, a curacao blue before sunrise. Sketched blacks, traces of shadow. On fine cotton, a swaying leaf motif, giant and graphic. Patterned, illustrated cats imbued with whimsy and love. Surrealist heels that reveal an aquatic world; laced boots that climb up the legs. A magical energy flows through the collection.

A season like an ode to insouciance.