VALENTINO PINK PP COLLECTION

VALENTINO PINK PP COLLECTION

SAINT LAURENT WINTER 2022 2023 - Photo Courtesy of SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent women’s collection winter 2022 2023

DIOR Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 Collection

DIOR Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 Collection

FENDI MEN’S FALL/WINTER 2022-23 COLLECTION - Photo FENDI

FENDI Men’s Fall Winter 2022 2023 Collection

Trendystyle | FASHION | Rochas Spring Summer 2023

Rochas Spring Summer 2023

On fine cotton, a swaying leaf motif, giant and graphic. Patterned, illustrated cats imbued with whimsy and love. Surrealist heels that…

Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas

Night on the edge of day.  Here, a terrace for  dancing. The fountains have  stilled. Yet  a glow remains; the after-party stretches on. The dew begins to glisten. A silver, iridescent taffeta shimmers in waves.  The  roses and  golden yellows emerge as dawn breaks. A silhouette moves with spontaneity; the  dark, draped, transparent volume billows freely. Atop, a sheer  black blouson in the  crisp air.

This sleepless night pulses with joy. Ruffles, layered, circle higher up the body; ruffles, cascading, descend with drama to the  ground. Sculptural dimensions of silk, organza, and fine cotton – poufs from crinolines, flounced sleeves,  tiered skirts­ experimental and  impossibly light.

Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy fo Rochas
Rochas Spring Summer 2023 – Photo courtesy fo Rochas

In these hours, fresh, artful expressions: explosive fuchsia, a curacao blue before sunrise. Sketched blacks, traces of shadow. On fine cotton, a swaying leaf motif, giant and  graphic. Patterned, illustrated cats imbued with whimsy and love. Surrealist heels  that  reveal an aquatic world; laced boots that climb up the legs. A magical energy flows through the  collection.

A season like an ode  to insouciance.

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
DIOR Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 Collection

DIOR Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 Collection

Dior SS23 Women RTW Collection

Dior SS23 Women RTW Collection

Alexander McQUEEN SS23 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

Alexander McQUEEN SS23 womenswear collection

FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

FENDI Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2022

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.nl
Margherita.net
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com