LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN’S PREFALL 2023 SHOW

The Louis Vuitton Prefall 2023 collection moves from one shore of the imagination to the other; essentials take on a new look, new features

WOMEN’S PREFALL 2023 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
WOMEN’S PREFALL 2023 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Neither quite the same, nor completely different… The Louis Vuitton Prefall 2023 collection is a tale of to and fro. From an image to an idea, memory to innovation, conviction to discovery… A creative flow back and forth through the Maison’s very foundations. Its origins as a trunk maker whose principles today serve as catalysts for clothing.

A philosophy of travel applied to French sophistication. Impeccable savoir-faire that nonetheless remains open to confrontation. The Prefall 2023 collection moves from one shore of the imagination to the other; essentials take on a new look, new features. It rejoins the incessant movement over the Jamsugyo Bridge, a living work of architecture that exists in harmony with the water’s whims, a perfect allegory for transformation.

It anchors a collection that is itself in mutation. The Jamsugyo Bridge, a major link to the city, also becomes a character, transfigured for this moment by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the director of Squid Game, who engages it in a new gambit of light and watery illusion.

