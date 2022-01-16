BESPOKE x OKOKUME

To celebrate Chinese New Year, BESPOKE has invited Okokume to create a special artwork featuring her iconic characters Cosmic Girl and Dino Star. A recreation of the artwork can be found on the Japanese lacquer box that has been delicately handcrafted by traditional artisans in Kyoto, Japan. Opening the box unveils a limited edition paperweight miniature version of Okokume’s first ever bronze sculpture The Eyes of the Soul, revealed in 2020. Along with the mindful artworks, JPS Gallery will also present a collaborative exhibition with BESPOKE and Okokume, showcasing a series of new paintings by the artist and her bronze sculpture The Eyes of the Soul to celebrate and welcome the joyous year of Tiger.

Born in Barcelona and a graduate from The Llotja Advanced School of Art and Design, Okokume is one of the fastest growing contemporary artists best known for her iconic character Cosmic Girl. The pink-haired spirit with turquoise skin is a messenger of the universe to emphasize the importance of environmental protection. Travelling through space, Cosmic Girl tends to planets in need and restores them to their former glory. Okokume’s Lowbrow inspired art style is influenced by a combination of Japanese manga, American cartoons and street culture to create her signature motif of gleeful and colorful works that submerge the audience into the universe of Cosmic Girl and her companions.

Exhibition Dates: 26 Jan – 6 Feb 2022

Venue: JPS Gallery (Hong Kong), 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

展覽日期: 2022年1月26日 – 2022年2月6日

展覽場地: 香港中環皇后大道中15號置地廣塲中庭218-219號