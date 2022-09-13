For GCDS, fashion is above all an expression of joy, full of brilliance and sparkle. Fashion is also an expression of fantasy…

GCDS Fall Winter 2022 2023 Show

For GCDS, fashion is above all an expression of joy, full of brilliance and sparkle. Fashion is also an expression of fantasy, evoking positive feelings and overflowing with laughter. In an era as dull and oppressive as the present, such unbridled expression is desperately needed. In fact, this expression is needed in any age.

The show took place in a former church whose basement was once used as a leper shelter. There are dark elements in it, but the whole is shrouded in a joyful atmosphere, full of colorful colors, glittering glamour, embellished with rhinestones; hourglass-shaped tights outline the graceful figure, and flowers are blooming everywhere. Hello Kitty prints and vampire frills were more than enough, interspersed with GCDS signature tailored blazers, comma bags and thigh boots, Clarks mules and loafers.

That’s the power of fashion: combining different elements into a complete fantasy feast.