Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2023 Collection

CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 collection - Photo Couresty of CHANEL

CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 collection

URBAN RESORT: THE SPRING/SUMMER 2023 MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION RUNWAY SHOW

Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway show

SAINT LAURENT WINTER 2022 2023 - Photo Courtesy of SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent women’s collection winter 2022 2023

Trendystyle | FASHION | DiorAlps Capsule Collection

DiorAlps Capsule Collection

A tribute to escape and the magic of the mountains, the DiorAlps capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a ground-breaking new wardrobe…

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection

A tribute to escape and the magic of the mountains, the DiorAlps capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a ground-breaking new wardrobe, reinvented according to the season and inspiration.

Veritable fashion statements, these creations combine functionality, innovation and distinction for unique total looks on the slopes, sublimated by Dior emblems. Ski suits, down jackets, and matching pants – made from a special water-repellent fabric – are adorned with a motif that reinterprets Christian Dior’s lucky star in an entrancing golden hue, or with the House’s iconic houndstooth.

DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection
DiorAlps Capsule Collection

An exclusive line, a guarantee of striking, elegant and sporty winter style.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

The CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 show in Miami

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear - Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear

Emporio Armani Men’s and Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Emporio Armani Men’s and Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Dior SS23 Women RTW Collection

Dior SS23 Women RTW Collection

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

CHANEL Spring Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2022

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.nl
Margherita.net
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com