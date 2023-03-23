Dior 30 Montaigne Avenue Bag

For the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri once again pays homage to the House’s heritage by unveiling the 30 Montaigne Avenue bag

DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

For the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri once again pays homage to the House’s heritage by unveiling the 30 Montaigne Avenue bag, reinterpreting the singular design of the iconic 30 Montaigne address. Crafted in a delicate box calfskin and available in a palette of timeless hues – black, ivory, gray or pink – or dressed in the emblematic Dior Oblique motif, this item has a contemporary look and enchanting charm, with softened, subtly curved lines, and adorned with the “CD” signature in gold letters on its flap.

KIWI LEE – DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

JISOO – DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

CHAEWON – DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

GINGLE WANG – DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

ELLA YAM – DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

JENNY TSANG – DIOR 30 MONTAIGNE AVENUE – Photo Courtesy of Dior

The design is completed by other details, like the 30 Montaigne signature embossed on the back and the signature chain alternating gold-finish metal and tonal enamel links that match the leather. The gusseted bag features a spacious and refined silhouette that can be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder or crossbody.