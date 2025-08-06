The white blouse is hotter than ever. Wear it open with a bra underneath or fully buttoned up with hotpants. Steal these looks!

White Blouses Summer 2025. Photos courtesy of Chloé, Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara

Summer is in full swing, and that means one thing: white blouses! They remain a staple in every summer wardrobe — classic, stylish, fresh and cool. But this season, the white blouse is getting a modern update: no longer just a basic essential, but a standout piece. Whether you’re going for an all-white look or mixing it up with contrasts, the white blouse is the key item this summer.

Classic Meets Cool

White Blouses Summer 2025. Photo courtesy of Max Mara

Max Mara gives the timeless white blouse a minimalist makeover. Think long sleeves, worn open, with a visible bra underneath. Chic yet effortless. Style it with an elegant maxi skirt for an evening out, or pair it with hotpants and leather sandals for a laid-back daytime vibe. It’s that blend of structure and ease that makes this blouse so versatile — perfect from day to night.

White Blouses Summer 2025. Photo courtesy of Max Mara

Romantic with a Seventies Touch

White Blouses Summer 2025. Photo courtesy of Chloé

Chloé takes a different approach, offering white blouses in sheer, feather light fabrics that nod to the romantic spirit of the 1970s. The result? A soft, bohemian look with a modern twist. Pair it with slim white jeans for a fresh, summery outfit. Ideal for those who love feminine details with a relaxed vibe.

Statement Silhouettes

White Blouses Summer 2025. Photo courtesy of Philosophy

Philosophy goes bold — in the best way. Their white blouses are couture-inspired, with striking textures and voluminous shapes. These pieces are true eye-catchers, yet surprisingly wearable. Dress them up with sleek white trousers and heels, or go casual with jeans and sandals. Either way, these blouses prove just how adaptable they really are.

Sharp & Chic

Alberta Ferretti (see the cover photo) also embraces the open blouse-over-bra trend. Her version pairs white blouses with tailored Bermuda shorts, creating a look that’s sharp but never stiff. Add strappy flat sandals and you’ve got an outfit that’s both polished and relaxed — perfect for anyone who loves a clean, sophisticated style with a casual twist.

Preppy Cool

White Blouses Summer 2025. Photo courtesy of Miu Miu

Prefer something sportier? Miu Miu layers white blouses under small summer sweaters for a preppy, effortless look. Finish the outfit with an over-the-knee skirt and colored pumps, and you’ve got a style that feels both classic and youthful. Great for any occasion, from workdays to weekends.

In 2025, the white blouse is anything but boring. With playful fabrics, fresh silhouettes, and unexpected styling twists, it’s the go-to piece for effortless elegance. Whether you lean towards minimalist, romantic, bold, or relaxed — the white blouse adapts to your style. And that’s exactly why it’s the ultimate summer must-have.