CHANEL Dakar 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection - Copyright CHANEL

CHANEL Dakar 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection

Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior new Bandana Motif

FENDI MEN’S FALL/WINTER 2022-23 COLLECTION - Photo FENDI

FENDI Men’s Fall Winter 2022 2023 Collection

Stella McCartney Winter 2022 Show

Stella McCartney Winter 2022 Show

Trendystyle | FASHION | Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024: the complexity of female psychology

Alberta Ferretti’s work arises from the continuous dialogue with women, from the observation and exploration of the richness and complexity of female psychology

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti’s work arises from the continuous dialogue with women, from the observation and exploration of the richness and complexity of female psychology, translated into clothes designed to become objects of affection, tools of expression, extensions of personality. This never-ending conversation is for Alberta Ferretti a way to evolve the codes and nuances of a deeply personal style, made of impalpable balances and contrasts, both ethereal and present, strong-willed in its delicacy, subtle in the choice of a soft incisiveness. A style which is intrinsically romantic, in the most passionate sense of the term.

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

It is a rose, red and carnal, that condenses the romanticism and seduction of this collection: printed on silk voile, blown up on velvet, in the coiling shape of its petals the rose guides the story of the season, made up of nocturnal sensations, of an after dark allure that pervades all hours of the day. The night, after all, is not just a moment, but an intriguing way of presenting oneself, revealing mysteriously to attract.

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

With their wide-brimmed hats, perched on sculptural heels, the Alberta Ferretti women are memorable first and foremost for their silhouette: long and liquid, enhanced by the palette of blacks, hematite and dark grays, mixed with false blacks such as plum, with sensual touches of ruby and cherry red and cosmetic notes of powder, turquoise, teal. It is only by getting closer, under the light, that one perceives the play of textures, the amalgamation of wool, velvet, tartan, chiffon, devorè, fil coupè, lace, macramé.

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

All this is condensed into a wardrobe that mixes masculine tailoring and light slip dresses, impeccable suits and leather blousons, trench coats that look like capes and immaterial dresses in skillful transparencies, shearling coats and veiled tunics. The counterpoint of delicacy and strength is resolved with decisive grace in a clean and effortless stroke.

Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Autumn Winter 2023 2024 – Photo Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

A nocturnal bloom. A vision of smoky and seductive elegance.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

CHANEL. The Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready to Wear show

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
MIU MIU SPRING SUMMER 2023

MIU MIU SPRING SUMMER 2023

GIORGIO ARMANI SPRING/SUMMER 2023 MENSWEAR FASHION SHOW

GIORGIO ARMANI SPRING/SUMMER 2023 MENSWEAR FASHION SHOW

Stella McCartney Winter 2022 Show

Stella McCartney Winter 2022 Show

Thom Browne Spring Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy of Thom Browne

Thom Browne Spring Summer 2023

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com