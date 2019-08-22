Chic and customisable for city life, the Multi Pochette Accessoires follows the rhythms and desires of modern living

THE NEW LOUIS VUITTON MULTI POCHETTE ACCESSOIRES

What if modernity was the freedom to adapt ? To situations, desires, the time of day or even different ways of dressing. In October 2019, Louis Vuitton is launching the Multi Pochette Accessoires. Playful and versatile, it is based on a more contemporary reinterpretation of the House’s iconic pouch, the Pochette Accessoires, and experiments with layering, cross-body style.

First created in 1992, this sophisticated and elegant piece instantly became one of Louis Vuitton’s must-have styles. It is available this time in an entirely customisable version, combined with two detachable elements: a mini Pochette Accessoires (the miniature version of the pouch) and a round coin purse with a zip.

The two straps can be worn in two ways and make it possible to combine different elements of your choosing, depending on your mood: a jacquard sports handle (featuring the “ Louis Vuitton Malletier ” signature) available in two colours, green and pink, making it the perfect companion for city outings, and a delicate chain for evening fun. The historic Monogram also lends itself to this play on versions and variations in scale, featured in its classic size and in miniature on the back of the coin purse.

Available from October onwards in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide, the Multi Pochette Accessoires outlines a contemporary, evolving, femininity that is in constant motion.