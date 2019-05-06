THE LITTLE BLACK BAGS BY PRADA

A wardrobe of classic Prada styles, in timeless black. Prada’s The Little Black Bags comprise a precise edit of Prada accessories – a selection of shapes and styles that resonate with an eternal appeal.

The Little Black Bags collection is composed of petite reiterations of an established cannon of modern classics: Prada Galleria, Prada Cahier, Prada Odette and Prada Panier. Refined and sophisticated, elevated and elegant, yet unexpected, unanticipated, these accessory families are a succinct summary of the meaning of Prada today.

Executed in a restrained palette and on an intimate, petite scale – unique, exclusive and never before offered – attention is focused on the power and distinction of every handbag’s instantly-recognizable form. Like silhouettes, they delineate the immediate characteristics, the topography of each of these Prada personae.

Proposed in Saffiano, calf-leather or precious gloss crocodile, in pure black foremost but also other shades, The Little Black Bags underscore this array of Prada handbags as twenty-first century essentials.

Prada的經典服飾，以雋永的黑色見稱。Prada的The Little Black Bags豐富了品牌的配飾系列，提供不同袋型及風格的選擇，與品牌服裝互相呼應。

The Little Black Bags系列結集了各小巧袋款，演繹品牌的經典時尚，包括Prada Galleria、Prada Cahier、Prada Odette及Prada Panier。既細緻優雅與高貴端莊，卻出乎意料又不失驚喜。此配飾系列中的成員，簡潔地展現了對Prada的當今意義。

系列用色含蓄細膩，設計小巧精緻，以從未呈現的獨特與專屬焦點，彰顯每一個手袋於瞬間即可展示的魅力和特質。包括手袋的線條，直接描繪了不同的Prada個性特徵。

Prada的各款The Little Black Bags手袋均以Saffiano皮革、小牛皮或珍貴的亮面鱷魚皮縫製，以純黑色為主，亦備有其他色調，是21世紀的必備款式。