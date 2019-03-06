LOUIS VUITTON Fall-Winter 2019 Women’s collection

Perceptions shift… In the Louvre’s Cour Corree another emblematic institution rises for a finite,illusory moment. In this museol collaboration,Louis Vuitton converges on the most Fascinating of territories: culture. Culture: what we see,what we accept, what we learn. What’s left to us….

Beaubourg is the symbol of a certain culture of fashion, when it takes a stand and expresses itself with a passion. Nicolas Ghesquiere gained stature in an atmosphere of revival. And the Centre Pompidou, a fabulous example of generational architecture, represents the most captivating dialogue between a surprising construction and a historic Parisian neighbourhood. Paying homage to the clash of old and now is the very principle of a collection in which debate is deliberately lively, like a reverberation of the museum’s inauguration, in 1977.

The Fall-Winter 2019 collection speaks to a vision of Fashion,when one is sure of one’s potential and knows with conviction that this is the path to follow. When everything one discovers in the enthusiasm of youth becomes the foundation of stylistic certainty. This collection is an invitation to cultural references. “Refinery” sweaters and “Carcass” dresses.The Monogram and the Damier oscillate on accessories in equal time.

A graphic juxtapostiion that surfaces on the new “Monogram LV Pop” and the beginnings of the “The LV Arch”, a bag os classic as it is knowledgeable. A nod to the monumen1al clock that counted down four hundred million seconds to the third millennium.The elusive state of being known as the Parisian.