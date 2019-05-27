FENDI launches a new fashion statement with the Kan U bag

Presented for the first time in the FENDI Prefall 2019 Collection, this multifunctional shape is ready to become the new contemporary style of the Maison.

Its supple structure merges timeless design and modern functionality in the FENDI way. The practical flap closure is enriched by the iconic FF logo metallic buckle and a beautiful hot stamped FENDI Roma signature, giving the bag a distinctive FENDI trait.

Sophisticated aged-gold finishings underline its contemporary attitude.

Kan U comes in smooth leather versions – available in a refined yet modern colour-palette, from brick red to beautiful purple – and in luxurious black styles in shiny leather Kan U exists in three perfect sizes.

The Large, featuring an adjustable leather strap with metallic buttons. The Regular, including the adjustable leather strap and an aged-gold chain handle. The Mini, with a long and sliding aged-gold chain. All straps and chains are removable, allowing the bags to be worn multiple ways with simple moves, changing attitude from day-to-night.

Embodying the Maison’s heritage and limitless creativity.