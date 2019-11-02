The FF Tote is available in the Resort 2020 Collection in a very chic leather called glacier, with a shiny light patent effect, in a selection of bold colours…

THE FENDI SIGNATURE FF TOTE

The FENDI FF Tote is the new must-have bag for the Resort 2020 Collection.

Contemporary and sophisticated, it has a very light yet structured shape with a strong character, featuring details that recall a signature FENDI shape from the nineties.

The name FF Tote is inspired by the FF logo golden details that bridge from the handles to the bag itself marking its elegant FENDI attitude.

It is available in three sizes, small, medium and extra-large, meeting every type of women.

One internal big compartment and functional pockets grant the perfect space organization. Ideal for the working woman thanks to the A4 fit, it is also perfect to travel with and to carry all your essentials, spacious enough to fit a pochette or a fashionable mini bag inside as the FENDI woman loves to do.

The short handles recall the ones of a retro classical doctor bag giving a vintage twist, yet a long detachable strap allows the young and modern crossbody attitude. The short handles closure, in leather ton sur ton, adds on a very cool travel flair.

The FF Tote is available in the Resort 2020 Collection in a very chic leather called glacier, with a shiny light patent effect, in a selection of bold colours: red, optical white, pink, blue and of course black. A unique and precious bi-colour python version in the shades of brown and white completes the offer.

From mid-February 2020, the special piece in brown leather and yellow shaved mink knot interlace featured on the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection runaway will be available in FENDI boutiques, launched together with a selection in iconic FENDI Selleria leather.

The Resort 2020 will be available in FENDI Boutiques starting from November 2019 and on fendi.com.