Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent unveils its new collection in a Modernist masterpiece, Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie, the last major project designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. With its pared-down classicism and assured embrace of its time, the glass-and steel temple for art feels as novel now as when it first opened, in 1968. The iconic pavilion is a fitting setting for Anthony Vaccarello’s ongoing reimagining of essential Saint Laurent themes with an attitude and ease suited to life today.

Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

For Spring Summer 2024, ideas examined in recent Saint Laurent collections are reprised and developed. Foremost a free interplay between elements considered masculine and feminine. Echoes of the house’s last womenswear presentation emerge in new configurations, showing the open-ended versatility of the evolving Saint Laurent wardrobe.

Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

The key silhouette remains sharp, imbued with an unexpected lightness of construction. A roominess around the upper body gives way to high-waisted flute pants. When the shoulder is not exaggerated in a tailored jacket, it is left bare, a nod to the brand’s past, stripped of nostalgia.

Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Concise draping and re-proportioned polka dots and leopard prints lend a timely character to familiar motifs, while confidently mixed stripes confound conventional notions of harmony. Inserted in a menswear context, couture fabrics like mousseline lose traditional connotations. The Saint Laurent tuxedo is worn with a body-skimming satin tank top : what appears to be classic is revealed forward-looking on inspection.

Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 – Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

