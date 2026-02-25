CHANEL - Métiers d'art 2026 show in New York - Copyright CHANEL

CHANEL – Métiers d’art 2026 show in New York

Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Collection

Burberry Fall Winter 2025 2026 - Photo courtesy of Burberry

Burberry Fall Winter 2025 2026: A Journey Through British Heritage and Modern Craftsmanship

WOMEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2026 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026: A Celebration of Intimate Liberation

Trendystyle | BEAUTY | Glass skin vs. Matte skin in 2026: the rise of the hybrid glow

Glass skin vs. Matte skin in 2026: the rise of the hybrid glow

In 2026, the beauty world is moving beyond extremes. The high-shine, poreless perfection of classic glass skin and the crisp, velvety textures of traditional matte are no longer the only options.

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Glass skin vs. Matte skin in 2026: the rise of the hybrid glow
Glass skin vs. Matte skin in 2026: the rise of the hybrid glow

In 2026, the beauty world is moving beyond extremes. The high-shine, poreless perfection of classic glass skin and the crisp, velvety textures of traditional matte are no longer the only options. Today, hybrid finishes – soft-focus, radiant yet refined – are defining the new era of makeup.

Glass skin: the evolution of luminous hydration

Originating in South Korea, glass skin has long been synonymous with multi-step skincare routines designed to maximize hydration, minimize pores, and deliver a healthy, lit-from-within glow. The trend gained global momentum through social media, K-beauty exports, and the popularity of brands that emphasize skin-first rituals with essences, serums, and masks.

In 2026, glass skin is evolving. No longer just about mirror-like shine, the focus has shifted toward texture, suppleness, and a “springy, healthy” feel. Variations such as cloud skin and silk skin are taking center stage – still luminous, but softer and more natural, letting skin texture peek through in a dreamy, blurred finish. The underlying ethos remains hydration-first, but with an emphasis on skin that feels alive rather than excessively glossy.

Tech and ingredients are enhancing this evolution without relying on gimmicks: advanced hydration masks, barrier-supporting serums, and lightweight moisturizing foundations create skin that appears naturally radiant, smooth, and elastic. The goal is a look that feels as good as it appears.

Matte skin: a refined revival

On the other side of the spectrum, matte finishes are seeing a selective revival in Western-inspired beauty. However, the harsh, flat mattes of a decade ago have been replaced by softer, more forgiving approaches. Soft matte is the new mantra – think diffused coverage that controls shine without masking the natural vitality of skin.

Lips, in particular, are embracing a “melted” or blurred effect: strong pigments that fade into the skin at the edges for a lived-in, effortless appearance. Complexion products aim for a subtle, skinifying matte that supports hydration and barrier health rather than creating a mask-like effect. The overall aesthetic favors intentional imperfection – soft edges, gentle blurring, and natural flushes – over rigid, heavy coverage.

The hybrid sweet spot

The most striking trend of 2026 is the blending of glass-inspired hydration with soft matte finishes, creating a nuanced, “hyper-natural” complexion. Think luminous bases with gentle diffused highlights, soft-focus powders, and makeup that enhances rather than hides. The result is skin that looks radiant yet approachable, polished yet lived-in.

  • Finish Goal: Hydrated glow balanced with controlled softness.
  • Texture Focus: Bouncy, elastic skin with subtle blur, pores softly refined.
  • Mood: Healthy, natural, effortlessly chic.

This hybrid approach reflects a global shift: consumers are looking for makeup that works in harmony with skincare, emphasizing skin health, texture, and natural luminosity rather than extremes.

How to achieve the look

  1. Start with a skin-first base: Hydrating masks or serums create a plump canvas.
  2. Layer subtle color: Use lightweight foundations or tinted moisturizers that allow the skin to shine through.
  3. Blend matte and glow strategically: Soft-focus powders or diffused matte blush can balance high points of the face for dimension.
  4. Keep lips natural but defined: A diffused “melted matte” lip or tinted balm complements the hybrid skin look.
  5. Prioritize texture over steps: Focus on a few key products that enhance skin elasticity and softness rather than an elaborate routine.

The takeaway

In 2026, beauty isn’t about choosing between glass or matte – it’s about finding a personalized middle ground. Luminous hydration meets gentle blur, soft matte meets radiant health, and extreme trends give way to hybrid, skin-forward artistry. The message is clear: makeup should enhance skin, not hide it, and the most compelling looks are those that feel alive, natural, and effortlessly radiant.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Issey Miyake Men Autumn Winter 2026 2027

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture Collection - Photo courtesy of CHANEL

CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture Collection

Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Louis VuittonWomen’s Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show Collection

Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Collection

CHANEL - Métiers d'art 2026 show in New York - Copyright CHANEL

CHANEL – Métiers d’art 2026 show in New York

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 2012 - 2026

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com