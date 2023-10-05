Alexander McQUEEN SS23 womenswear collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQUEEN

Alexander McQUEEN SS23 womenswear collection

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear - Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear

LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN'S CRUISE 2024 SHOW - Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise Collection

Versace Men’s Spring-Summer 2023

Versace Men’s Spring-Summer 2023

Trendystyle | FASHION | CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection

There are dressing gowns in multicoloured, black or pink tweed, and jackets in striped terrycloth of every colour. Suits in neoprene, dresses and…

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL

“This Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection is an ode to liberty and to movement, and tells a story that has its origins in the gardens of the villa Noailles,” explains Virginie Viard.

A short distance from the sea, up in the hills of Hyères, Charles and Marie-Laure de Noailles’ modernist villa, designed by the architect Robert Mallet-Stevens in 1923, bathes in sunlight. Its many terraced gardens, surrounded by bays through which the landscape is cut into just as many images, offer an idyllic freedom.

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL

Facing south, the villa’s volumes and outdoor spaces – from its cubist chequered garden to its sunken flower beds – light up the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection with an intense vitality. The exhilaration of light and colour, the profusion of geometric patterns, the play of contrasting asymmetries, patchworks, lines, checks and stripes give rhythm to a collection that sets out its own idea of elegance and insouciance, components of the allure so dear to the Artistic Director of CHANEL’s Fashion collections.

There are dressing gowns in multicoloured, black or pink tweed, and jackets in striped terrycloth of every colour. Suits in neoprene, dresses and trousers in lace are adorned with floral motifs. This joie de vivre extends to short dresses and a top in sunray pleats, striped Bermuda shorts, and double-breasted jackets worn open with hands in pockets.

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL

“Sophistication and informality, the tweed throughout the collection, sportswear and lace:

I tried to bring one thing and its opposite together in the coolest way possible. And the gardens and swimming pool of the villa Noailles, that exceptional setting, lend themselves to that rather well.”

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL

Bathing suits, organza babydolls, sportswear and evening dresses all take the same sun-kissed path. Here, clothes are liberated from constraint and emancipated from structure.

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL

Waists are low, heels are flat. Suits are lightweight and very supple: no epaulettes, no lining. Gilet-jackets, cardigans worn like dresses with a sense of freedom, trousers with pockets, wide leg shorts and asymmetrical skirts, bows and pleats complete this study of life in motion. A certain idea of sensuality permeates the pieces – dresses, shirts, petticoats, bra tops – in black organza, whose transparency permits endless layering.

References to Marie-Laure de Noailles and Gabrielle Chanel, united by their strength of character and friendships with the artistic avant-garde, come together in the black sunglasses adorned with gold chains.

CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection - Photo Courtesy of CHANEL
CHANEL Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection – Photo Courtesy of CHANEL

Buoyed by an ambiance of joy, sport and celebration, the elegantly carefree Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection is an invitation to enjoy life in the fresh air.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024: Dark Romance and Anatomical Artistry

Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2024

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
FENDI COUTURE AUTUMN/WINTER 2023 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

FENDI COUTURE AUTUMN/WINTER 2023

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024: Dark Romance and Anatomical Artistry

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Men’s summer 2024. Each man kills the thing he loves

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com