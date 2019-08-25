FENDI present THE ROMAN BAGUETTE

Driving around Rome to experience the Eternal City, the two friends arrive at Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana, FENDI headquarters. They discover an exhibition room inside the building, a secret exposition featuring their dream bag, the FENDI Baguette.

Following the #BaguetteFriendsForever episodes in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York, FENDI introduces a new short movie in its beloved city, Rome, by mixing Chinese and Roman roots while portraying the unique friendship between Miki Tang and Ikwa, the duo founder of Around the world in High heels.

The frames capture the two friends having fun and enjoying their time together while trying on all the different Baguette bagsin different colors and sizes, new and archive pieces, while playing among the Palazzo's iconic arches and statues.

The Baguette bag takes center stage with its different variants, from the FF embossed ones in Nappa leather to the sequined ones, from the large to the micro sizes, all the way to the Cage Baguette in dark brown suede.

On the notes of “Praise You” by the Fatboy Slim’s the girls are having fun and enjoy a new experience together in the quest of the Roman Baguette.