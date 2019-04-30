FENDI AND GENTLE MONSTER TO LAUNCH GENTLE FENDI SUNGLASSES CAPSULE COLLECTION

FENDI and Gentle Monster announce the launch of GENTLE FENDI, a one-of-a-kind Collection of sunglasses designed by the Roman Maison in collaboration with the Korean sunglasses and optical glasses brand, manufactured and distributed by SAFILO.

The GENTLE FENDI Capsule Collection is comprised of two unisex styles that embody a perfect balance between innovative design and exquisite craftsmanship, combining FENDI’s DNA with Gentle Monster unpredictable aesthetic. GENTLE FENDI NO.1 are hyper-fashion metal and acetate sunglasses, surfing the current trend of small shapes and bold logos, while GENTLE FENDI NO.2 are metal sunglasses that combine a strong fashion attitude with an easy-to-wear look.

The GENTLE FENDI Capsule Collection will be presented with an innovative and disruptive video art-directed by collective Russian artists AES+F, renowned for combining multiple forms of tools, including sculptures, photography, architecture and media technology. The video portrays a grandiose and lavish aesthetic, combining fashion with art whilst merging and opposing futurism with an ancient feeling. Under the form of magical creatures, models wearing the GENTLE FENDI sunglasses are projected in a surreal atmosphere where they meet and interact with strange alien-like geometrical structures, surrounded by classical architecture and minimal elements.

The GENTLE FENDI Capsule Collection will be available starting from early May 2019 in FENDI and Gentle Monster boutiques along with selected optic stores worldwide.

Custom rotating installations will take centre stage at selected FENDI and Gentle Monster boutiques worldwide, among which FENDI Roma Palazzo, New York Madison and Gentle Monster London and Dubai. Infusing the boutiques with an industrial and futuristic aesthetic, the installations will feature a 360° rotating structure with life-like mannequins wearing GENTLE FENDI sunglasses. See full list of stores with GENTLE FENDI installations below.

The launch of the GENTLE FENDI will also be celebrated with two special events taking place in Gentle Monster stores in Seoul and Beijing respectively on May 7 and on May 14. The events will include special animations and set-up, hosting a cool crowd of guests, celebrities, influencers and DJs from all over the world.

Moreover, a GENTLE FENDI Caffè will take centre stage in Seoul starting from May 7 until the end of July, where visitors will have the chance to taste a customized GENTLE FENDI original Steccolecco Gelato bar and other custom-made desserts and beverages. On the other hand, an interactive installation called ‘The Observer’ will land in front of the Gentle Monster flagship store in Beijing. Starting from May 7 until June 1, a live performance will be activated from ‘The Observer’ by live performers. They will hand-out custom made ice-creams to the purchasing customers of the GENTLE FENDI sunglasses or to all visitors posting on socials with the official project hashtags.

To generate additional buzz, FENDI and Gentle Monster have created two loveable sticker characters – called Gennie and Fennie, both wearing the GENTLE FENDI sunglasses – that will be used on Gentle Monster KakaoTalk official account and as animated GIFs on FENDI’s social medias.

Find GENTLE FENDI installations in selected stores:

FENDI Roma Palazzo, Italy

FENDI New York Madison, USA

FENDI Tokyo Omotesando, Japan

FENDI Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

FENDI Hong Kong, Canton Rd

FENDI Beijing SKP, China

Gentle Monster New York Wooster St, USA

Gentle Monster London, UK

Gentle Monster MBS, Singapore

Gentle Monster Shanghai Flagship, China

Gentle Monster Sinsa Seoul, South Korea

Gentle Monster Shinsegae Gangnam, South Korea