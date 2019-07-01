DIOR PRESENTS THE AUTUMN-WINTER 2019-2020 CAMPAIGN

Dior reveals the campaign for the Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by the rebel elegance of Teddy Girls. For the photographer Brigitte Niedermair, the models Selena Forrest and Ruth Bell embody the socially engaged spirit of the Artistic Director’s designs.

A veritable ode to sorority, a series of images with captivating plays on abstraction trace the contours of a self-assured femininity, from silkscreened Sisterhood is Global and Sisterhood is Powerful t-shirts to a Bar jacket revisited along more masculine lines. A symbol of British culture of which Christian Dior was particularly fond, tartan mingles with toile de Jouy and leopard print, two of the founding couturier’s favorite codes. A manifesto of elegance according to Dior, punctuated with precious accessories with a couture spirit.