Ann Demeulemeester Spring Summer 2023 collection

In the setting of an industrial garage, the new Ann Demeulemeester collection confirms the elongated silhouette like an established signature. The white cotton shirts, as the absolute icon of the brand, have unfolded into other expressions and attitudes.

Vests have evolved into long-sleeved dresses. The introduction of new tones, materials and textures subtly reference the theme of light and dark, like opposites that thrive on their attraction. They are portrayed in subtle variations of blacks and whites, introducing pastels with the alluring shine of light waxed cotton.

Staying true to the house’s integrity, the SS23 show is bearing its poetic soul within an industrial framework.