VALENTINO MEN’S COLLECTION FALL/WINTER 2020-21

The meaning of romanticism, today, is different. It is in particular for men who have evolved out of enduring templates on how they should feeland how they should look like.

New contexts create  new meanings. New meanings define new attitudes. In this flow, the sartorial appears  to be again of pivotalvalue. The spirit has changed. For too long,  a tailored suit has been considered  a  uniform,  something in  which   to  hide,  something  to  adopt  blindly and  probably impersonally. For Pierpaolo Piccioli it is the thoughtful precision of the construction, the attention to  detail  and   ultimately the  sense  of  intimacy of  tailoring that  matter.  Intimacy as  a serene dialogue between the individual, with  what he wears,  and what he wants  to express  with  it.

Tailored  jackets,  coats, suits,  but  also  sartorially inclined sportswear, are  mixed  in ways that  do not obey to a standard rulebook. An idea of tailoring that  is sensitive and romantic emerges, as a structured, lean and fluid silhouette materializes, grounded in commando-soled shoes.

The urge  to express  feelings is palpable in the ever personal sums  of white,  ivory, burgundy, lead, blue,  black; visible  in the romanticism of the Inez and Vinoodh’s  flower images  that  are patched onto pieces;  readable in the Melanie  Matranga sentimentalwords magnified all over the surfaces until they become signs and abstractions.

Tailoring, ultimately, offers  a vocabulary, not  a way of conforming. It is about  having  the proper words  to express  oneself, following sensitivity and spontaneity.

 

