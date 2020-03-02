FASHION > FASHION FALL WINTER 2020 2021 > VALENTINO FALL/WINTER 2020 2021 COLLECTION

This collection stems from the desire to focus on the humanity of individuals to depict and exalt their feelings and emotions, despite age, gender, race and disposition. The codes of classicism and uniform dressing are the instruments Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to promote equality.

All  humans are  different, and  are  all the  same:  there   is a  magnificent contradiction in  such  an acknowledgment. What makes  us different from  one another is what  brings humanity together as a one.

This collection stems  from the desire  to focus on the humanity of individuals to depict  and exalt  their feelings and  emotions, despite   age,  gender,   race  and  disposition. The  codes  of  classicism  and uniform dressing are the instruments Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to promote equality.

There  is another contradiction going  on here,  and  a powerfully human  one. Uniforms are  usually perceived  as  items   that   erase   individuality. On  a  closer  insight. however,   uniforms  bring   the individual to the  fore. Strict  and efficient, the dress  disappears, while the  face, the gestures and the manners are truly felt,  bringing out the human  being in all of his or her splendor.

Tailored daywear   fabrics   in  a  palette made  of  blacks,   blues  and  greys  that   flesh   into   vertical silhouettes grounded on vigorous shoes. Pierpaolo Piccioli portrays the humans that  he likes  equally, and  dresses them  in a harmony of shapes  and textures that  materialize a shifting and  opening  of codes. Known  symbols  usually associated with  menswear such as tailoring, uniforms, black  Leather and the color  grey, gain delicacy  as decisive yet silent gestures erase dogmas  with an idea of fluidity. Sensuality  shines   through  apparent  severity   and  accessories.  Couture   in  craft,   the   Valentino Garavani Atelier bag brims with  petals,  flowers, bows  and studs  that  are  a mix  of the  historic and contemporary Valentino  signs. Black  eyes, noses, mouths and hands  narrate tales  of the senses  on cabochon-encrusted jewels.

By abolishing excess,  as Marlene Dumas  depicts  by washing  out  black  ink  to  portray an infinity of different faces, a harmony of differences arises.

 

