Valentino Chinese New Year Capsule Collection Campaign Images featured by Chinese Actress Liu Shi Shi (劉詩詩)

Maison Valentino presents a special limited edition capsule collection created exclusively for the 2020 Chinese New Year. The special capsule features men’s and women’s ready to wear items, t-shirts and cashmere pulls as well as accessories for both men and women all characterized by a red, pink and blue color palette and characterized by a Cosmo and Stars embroideries.

The capsule collection will be available in selected Valentino Boutiques and on Valentino.com. Iconic pieces that convey the joyful atmosphere of the holiday season maintaining the Valentino elegance and values of individuality and inclusivity.