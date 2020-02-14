Epitomizing the most authentic attitude of the collection, conceived as a charming wardrobe, the urban practicality of denim reaches new heights with the cute butterfly-shaped enriching the bodice of a flared slip dress and the back of a jumpsuits punctuated by sweet ruffles.

The energy of immediacy pervades the REDValentino Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The vocabulary is compact, effective yet quintessentially eclectic. Ultimately feminine, the brand’s iconic poetic, sometimes fanciful, delicacy is tinged with assertive notes.

The spirit is airy, relaxed and confident. Epitomizing the most authentic attitude of the collection, conceived as a charming wardrobe, the urban practicality of denim reaches new heights with the cute butterfly-shaped enriching the bodice of a flared slip dress and the back of a jumpsuits punctuated by sweet ruffles. A journey through the fresh romanticism of eyelet begins in white with feminine separates and ends in black with the elevated parkas, cut in generous silhouettes.

A tropical, jungle spirit hits the city. The flamboyancy of multicolor birds and the vibrancy of exotic flowers inject electrifying energy into the allover printed asymmetric maxi frocks, the chic silk pajama sets and the lace frocks exquisitely decorated with precious embroideries. Artisanal touches bring craftsmanship into the spotlight: knits are enriched with sophisticated intarsia and tactile fringes, essential white shirts are decorated with the brand’s signature point d’esprit to create charming mini frocks, while macramé bibs exalt the poetic vibe of see-through flounced dresses.

Hyper feminine maxi bows, cinching at the waist delicate lace frocks and Lurex slip dresses, offset the metropolitan conciseness of slick suits and maxi shirts punctuate by utility patch pockets. Graphic tribal embellishments and multicolor stripes add a suggestive nomadic touch. Immediate and spontaneous, the REDValentino aesthetic heralds eclecticism, inclusivity and uniqueness as the ultimate ingredients of an intriguing fashion formula.