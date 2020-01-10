SHISEIDO Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate

After various tests, SHISEIDO discovered that it takes two to three days for skin’s inner damage to surface after exposure to harsh environmental conditions and emotional stress

The world’s 1st skin immunity boosting concentrate Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, winner of over 151 beauty awards internationally, has quickly cemented its status as the best-selling SHISEIDO product since its inaugural launch in 2014. One bottle is sold every 8.9 seconds**. With the development of ImuGeneration TechnologyTM that generates and nurtures the skin’s inner defenses, SHISEIDO refreshed this revolutionary formula.

After various tests, SHISEIDO discovered that it takes two to three days for skin’s inner damage to surface after exposure to harsh environmental conditions and emotional stress. Knowing this, researchers determined that visible signs of decline can be reduced if damage is neutralized within 72 hours of exposure to stress. Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate enhances skin immunity and reboots youthful skin, prevents skin redness and roughness from weather change, proven by self-evaluation of 108 women with sensitive skin concerns^. Skin becomes 30%* more powerful against aging factors.

Infused with Reishi Extract, enhances skin immunity and reboots youthful skin, prevents skin redness and roughness from weather change, proven by self-evaluation of 108 women with sensitive skin concerns^. Skin becomes 30%* more powerful against aging factors. Iris Root Extract with strong vital energy brings superior repair power to skin. ImuGeneration Technology TM powered by a brilliant blend of botanicals, generates inner skin defences continuously and maintains them at a high level. This keeps skin in a protected state, even in harsh environments. Skin maintains its own best condition from the inside out.

Effectively improves all five key problems – Puffiness, Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Roughness and Loss of Resilience. Smoothing Defense Complex acts as a shield to protect the delicate eye, proven to reduce the effects of friction. It guards the very surface of the skin while also penetrating deep into the stratum corneum to protect each layer’s cells individually and maintain inner defenses. While an exclusive complex of moisturizing agents, Imumoisture Complex, works to increase skin’s hydration and support its natural defenses. This powerful blend, containing Marjoram Extract and Dynamite Glycerin, helps to significantly boost and sustain moisture by promoting production of hyaluronic acid.

Japan multi-talented model and daughter of celebrated sumo rikishi Mitsugu Akimoto, Kozue Akimoto has been announced by SHISEIDO as its newest Global Spokesmodel. With personal effort and unique fashion style, she didn’t live up to his father’s reputation and became a model in the world of modeling. Living a beautiful life, Kozue is perfectly aligned with SHISEIDO’s 2020 motif – ALIVE with beauty.

Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Duo Limited HK$1,375 (50ml x 2)

Ultimune Power Infusing Eye Concentrate HK$550 (15ml)