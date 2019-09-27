SAINT LAURENT SUMMER 2020 PARIS FASHION SHOW

For the Saint Laurent Summer 2020 collection, Anthony Vaccarello envisions the spirit of rive gauche and its elegant masculine-feminine tailoring. Graphic variations of the caban paired with shorts and high boots graze the knees. Long fluid dresses, burnished gold embroideries from the seventies precede a symphony of elaborate black tuxedos. Smoky chiffon or asphalt-like shine.a sharp take on Saint Laurent classics devised to strengthen individuality. Past and present are layered together to create a timeless silhouette, an imaginary voyage.
«I’s a rive gauche way of seeing clothes, a combination of the most iconic codes. Saint Laurent is as much about attitude as it is spectacle» Anthony Vaccarello