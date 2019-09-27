SAINT LAURENT SUMMER 2020 PARIS FASHION SHOW

Graphic variations of the caban paired with shorts and high boots graze the knees. Long fluid dresses, burnished gold embroideries from the seventies…

For the Saint Laurent Summer 2020 collection, Anthony Vaccarello envisions the spirit of rive gauche and its elegant masculine-feminine tailoring. Graphic variations of the caban paired with shorts and high boots graze the knees. Long fluid dresses, burnished gold embroideries from the seventies precede a symphony of elaborate black tuxedos. Smoky chiffon or asphalt-like shine.a sharp take on Saint Laurent classics devised to strengthen individuality. Past and present are layered together to create a timeless silhouette, an imaginary voyage.

«I’s a rive gauche way of seeing clothes, a combination of the most iconic codes. Saint Laurent is as much about attitude as it is spectacle» Anthony Vaccarello