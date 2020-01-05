REDVALENTINO CHINESE NEW YEAR CAPSULE COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO CHINESE NEW YEAR CAPSULE COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO CHINESE NEW YEAR CAPSULE COLLECTION

REDVALENTINO CHINESE NEW YEAR CAPSULE COLLECTION

REDValentino invites you to celebrate the 2020 Chinese New Year with a special capsule collection. Also known as “Spring Festival” and “Lunar New Year” the New Year festival is centuries old and gains significance because of several myths and customs.

The collection, dedicated to a sophisticated, ultra feminine and rock ideal of a passionate and irreverent young woman, showcases 14 pieces spanning dresses, capes, shirts and skirts.

An exclusive firework print becomes a symbol of a festive celebration and best wishes with stars and hearts where REDValentino’s craftsmanship translates in a special dress in iconic point d’esprit. Spiral ruffle trims and bows give an iconic touch with bold contrast all distinguished by a deep red palette synonym of femininity and strength.” Overdreaming” as a slogan to dream big and beyond in the upcoming new year is placed on knit and jersey styles with touches of glitter and point d’esprit.

The collection has launched in exclusive in Greater China on the 16th of December, and in a selection of retail and wholesale stores in Europe, APAC, Japan, South East Asia and Middle East from the 30th of December.

Greater China Region: Beijing Shin Kong Place, Shanghai ifc, Shanghai Kerry Center, Galeries Lafayettes Beijing, Hong Kong Harbour City, Hong Kong ifc, Hong Kong Lee Gardens, Taipei Breeze Xinyi and Mainland China Franchising Stores

Other Regions: Europe – Milan Corso Venezia, Rome Babuino, Paris Galeries LaFayette, Paris Printemps, London Sloane Street USA – San Francisco South Coast Plaza, Honolulu Ala Moana Japan – Omotesando Singapore – Ngee Ann City Red Middle East – Dubai Mall and Galeries Lafayette Dubai