Prada Spring Summer 2020 Womenswear fashion show

The Prada Spring/Summer 2020 womenswear collection. It is, fundamentally, a collection about the power of women over clothing, and of style over fashion.

An antidote to complexity. A purity, a directness, an instinct. These are the source-points of inspiration behind the Prada Spring/Summer 2020 womenswear collection.

An import is therefore placed on a manner of wearing, on the personality of the women inside, which affords a new plurality. Each ensemble becomes a portrait of each woman. The wearers transform the meaning, and our interpretation, of each garment. The impression is that of the impulsive, the improvised, an unstudied, genuine casualness, an implied lack of concern manifested when clothes are worn.