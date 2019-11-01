PRADA RESORT 2020 FASHION SHOW: SEDITIOUSSIMPLICITY

The Prada Resort 2020 collection presents an alternative viewpoint on the familiar, a seditious simplicity. A contrast with the increased complexity of the world…

PRADA RESORT 2020 FASHION SHOW

Context offers a reinterpretation of classics, a new perspective on a common language of clothing. The Prada Resort 2020 collection presents an alternative viewpoint on the familiar, a seditious simplicity. A contrast with the increased complexity of the world, pulling back to the sincere, pure and true, the collection proposes an unexpected means of subversion, elegance as sedition.

A language of hyper-classicism is recalibrated, forming a different syntax. Clothes are paradigmatic – overcoats, brass-buttoned blazers, eased skirts, cable knit sweaters, utility suiting. Outfits are composed of singular, honest fabric types: cotton poplins, drill and gabardine, faille, leather and suede. Patterns are modest pinstripes and checks, micro-pattern florals and embroideries of truly naïf flowers. The palette is restrained, revolving around navy, pale blue, multichromatic brights, tonal hues. There are gestures to archetypes of elegance, real glamour. Scarves are executed like boas of paillettes, and jewelry comprises drop earrings and sautoirs of baroque pearls.

The collection is focused on intimacy – on closeness, attention drawn to details, a sense of the handmade. These evoke the idea of the individual, its power and strength. Shifting contexts open ideas to reinterpretation, to suggestive dichotomies – rich and humble, youth versus heritage, urbanity against nature, uptown and downtown. The context of New York City imbues garments with specific cultural memory, offering a distinct perspective paradoxical to their universality.

THE PRADA BOWLING BAG

Re-edited for the Resort 2020 collection, the Prada Bowling Bag is a twenty-first century classic.

An archival style, originally presented as part of the Spring/Summer 2000 ‘Sincere Chic’ collection, it is in turn an echo of mid twentieth-century accessories: A memory of memories. Recalling Modernist design aesthetics in its streamlined contours, reminiscent of classic automobile chassis in their relief juxtapositions of like materials in contrasting colors, this design evokes the visual vocabulary of both fashion and a wider design language.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the debut of this then-cult and now-archetypal model, it is re- presented in New York on May 2, 2019 as part of the Prada Resort runway show.

An emblematic Prada silhouette executed in fine soft calf leather, the reimagined Bowling Bag is offered in four hyper-classic color combinations: black with white, cinnamon with white, white with red and white with black.