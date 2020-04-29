Prada Pre-Fall 2020 Womenswear Advertising Campaign

Conceived and created alongside the Prada Fall/Winter 2020 menswear collection presented in January, for Pre-Fall 2020 colour recalibrates classic garments, to give outfits a new actuality, a surreal ambiance.
The power of the hand and the impact of image; the intimacy of clothing; the power and positivity of colour. And the blurring of reality with digital, something now being experienced everyday – a new idea of intimacy, a surreality reflective of these very particular times. The Pre-Fall 2020 Prada campaign is engineered to react to a changed world, reflecting a fusion of the human hand and eye with technology – each equally important, a hybrid means of communication, expression and creativity.
For Spring-Summer 2020, the Twist is revisited through graphic animations, both versatile and colourful. Boasting a coloured, Plexiglass handle, it promises to be the perfect summer companion in its vibrancy and practicality – audacious and innovative.
Three sizes, from Medium to Maxi bear a sleek, shiny Paper Calf exterior and supple suede interior with fettucce, created by folding external over internal leather. The Parameter is finished by hand with…
Following the launch of The Story bag in the Spring Summer 2020 pre-collection, the women’s Spring Summer 2020 season sees the continuation of this line with the introduction of The Story Shoulder Bag.