LOUIS VUITTON – The Gaston Labels DISCOVERY BUMBAG HK$18,000

The Gaston Labels special edition is revisited in the Monogram Eclipse canvas, decorated with an embossed leather patch. Inspired by the vintage luggage labels collected by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the grandson of the founder, it brings a heritage touch to the modern everyday bags, whose design is geared to active lifestyles.

The body-conscious Discovery Bumbag is an adjustable belt bag that can also be worn over the shoulder or across the chest for a more casual look, front and back zipped pockets keep belongings secure and allow for quick access to phone, keys and cards.

LOUIS VUITTON – The Gaston Labels POCKET ORGANIZER HK$3,450

LOUIS VUITTON – The Gaston Labels DISCOVERY BACKPACK HK$19,600

LOUIS VUITTON – The Gaston Labels NEW MESSENGER MM JAUNE TAN HK$15,900

LOUIS VUITTON – The Gaston Labels NEW MESSENGER MM HK$15,900

The Discovery Backpack is perfect for those who want a casual yet sophisticated bag. As versatile as it is stylish, the backpack boasts three inside pockets, with one for an iPad, the two adjustable leather straps make it comfortable. The New Messenger MM is a body-friendly bag whose spacious interior can hold documents or a tablet, an ideal companion for everyday life.