LOUIS VUITTON – The Gaston Labels

The Gaston Labels special edition is revisited in the Monogram Eclipse canvas, decorated with an embossed leather patch. Inspired by the vintage luggage labels collected by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the grandson of the founder, it brings a heritage touch to the modern everyday bags, whose design is geared to active lifestyles.
The body-conscious Discovery Bumbag is an adjustable belt bag that can also be worn over the shoulder or across the chest for a more casual look, front and back zipped pockets keep belongings secure and allow for quick access to phone, keys and cards.
The Discovery Backpack is perfect for those who want a casual yet sophisticated bag. As versatile as it is stylish, the backpack boasts three inside pockets, with one for an iPad, the two adjustable leather straps make it comfortable. The New Messenger MM is a body-friendly bag whose spacious interior can hold documents or a tablet, an ideal companion for everyday life.