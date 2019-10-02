Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020 Women’s Fashion Show Collection

Returning to the origins gives rise to a high society that expresses itself through a new Belle Epoque, as if in tribute to that vivacious time when Paris was pure enchantment…

Circling back to the pleasures of sartorial protocol. A certain dandyism blends styles and genres based on depth of culture. Harking back to the fundamentals of romanticism and transposing Art Nouveau onto clothing. Inventing a community that celebrates the enthusiasm of singularity.

And finally, adopting as a signature the evocative cattleya orchid, worn on the lapel like the chimerical symbol of ultimate refinement. Louis Vuitton picks up the thread of its own history and brings together two nascent centuries,the dream-like dawn of the 20th century and the 21st century that yearns to remember it.