LOUIS VUITTON ‘RAIN’ CAPSULE SHOES COLLECTION

Rubber Silhouette ankle boots – white

Rubber Silhouette ankle boots – pink

Rubber Silhouette ankle boots – black

Rubber LV Archlight sneaker boots – khaki

Rubber LV Archlight sneaker boots – black

Rubber LV Archlight sneaker boots – black

The “Rain” capsule collection of rubber shoes is futuristic, dynamic and playful. It presents a new take on iconic styles by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, and embraces femininity in movement, with a multi-faceted selection.

Playing around with the elements and seasons, roaming landscapes without letting go of your natural attitude, your ‘joie de vivre’, your femininity: that’s the movement driven by this new shoe capsule known as “Rain”, that Louis Vuitton will launch mid-January.

Waterproof, 100% rubber, and designed as its name suggests – for walking in the rain – it takes inspiration from iconic styles developed by Nicolas Ghesquière: the Silhouette ankle boot (and its signature flower heel that echoes the shape of the Monogram flower), the LV Archlight, a hybrid and modern sneaker with an oversized sole, and finally the Rhapsody ankle boot inspired by the world of bikers with its harness and horseshoe buckle at the ankle.

As though “dipped in paint”, each style is crafted down to the smallest detail in waterproof rubber, with a matte or varnished finish and is awash with colour. This fashionable, contemporary and dynamic collection, both casual and elegant, is always

a perfect fit for the shifting, multi-faceted expressions of femininity.

Available from January 17th ,2020 onwards in Louis Vuitton Canton Road flagship store in Hong Kong.

