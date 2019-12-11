Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

Louis Vuitton League of Legends capsule collection

The collection showcases a unique Monogram Louis Vuitton x League of Legends canvas. Louis Vuitton presents its League of Legends capsule collection in partnership with Riot Games. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, this unprecedented capsule features unique and original references true to the universes of League of Legends and Ghesquière’s personal inspirations. This collection follows the special Prestige skins he previously created for Qiyana (already revealed) and for Senna (to be revealed in January 2020).

The collection showcases a unique Monogram Louis Vuitton x League of Legends canvas, revisited across some of the House’s iconic and New Classics bags including the Neverfull, the Speedy or the Boite Chapeau Souple and a Bumbag among other styles.

The Collection also features a new Louis Vuitton signature inspired by emblematic League of Legends character Qiyana’s ring blade, as first discovered on her Prestige Louis Vuitton skin. This transversal capsule collection is completed by ready-to-wear composed of technical materials like scuba jersey, accessories, as well as iconic Louis Vuitton shoe styles such as the famous Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers, the Star trail boots and the most recent Beaubourg platform derby shoes.

The Louis Vuitton x League of Legends capsule collection will be available for pre-orders on Louisvuitton.com on a selection of e-commerce platforms worldwide from December 9th 2019.