Louis Vuitton’s LV Escale collection tells the story of seaside holidays inspired by shibori, the age-old Japanese technique that consists in twisting and knotting fabric before dyeing it.

LOUIS VUITTON – LV ESCALE SUMMER 2020

A tie-dye vibe infuses the entire seasonal wardrobe, perfect for a laid-back summer’s day, from dusk until dawn…

Three harmonies of colour compose this summery wardrobe: a gradation of deep blue, reminiscent of indigo, the traditional colour of shibori, adorns pieces along with a pastel, tie-dye palette, adding its sky blue and fine sand shades to the collection. Last but not least, a warmer pink and red variation is inspired by beetroot or madder root, traditionally used for dyeing.

These three vibrant colours feature in a comprehensive collection including ready-to-wear pieces, such as a Monogram bomber jacket or a graphic one-piece swimsuit, to summer’s must-have footwear – flat mules and sandals tied around the ankle, and watches. Hats and large scarves provide perfect coverage from the breeze.

It goes without saying that fine leather goods – including the Neverfull tote, Keepall, Speedy and Néo Noé – are given pride of place in this great tie-dye wave, with its fresh, easily-matched style. The gradient motif adorns the iconic bags and clutches, as waves cover sand. For this collection, the must-have Onthego tote is exclusively embroidered with a holiday destination: Mykonos, Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Okinawa, Rio de Janeiro, Hawaii, Maui or Phuket,

to name just a few. In total twenty-five cities from all over the globe appear on the bag, allowing one to choose one’s favourite spot and show it off all summer long.

The collection will be available starting March 27th in Louis Vuitton stores.